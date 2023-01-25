JEFFERSON — After last week’s disappointing 79-58 loss to Tatum, Jefferson was eager to get back on the court and finish the first half of district play strong on Friday.
The Bulldogs were back at home and wasted no time putting on a show for the friends and family in attendance, winning 61-40.
In the first quarter, they scored 16 points to Troup’s four. They kept that momentum for the next two quarters, growing the lead by eight or more points each quarter.
However, in the final quarter Troup finally started to get the better of the Bulldogs on the court by scoring 22 points. They scored more in the last quarter than the other three combined — but it was not enough to dig out of the hole they found themselves in. Jefferson scored 13 points that quarter and kept themselves comfortably in the lead for the victory.
The Bulldog offense was more well-balanced than usual, but Kenneth Ross was still at the top with 19 points to his name. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists. Luke Elder, A. Flenoury and Ronald Garrett rounded out the Bulldog top four with 12 points, 10 points and eight points respectively. Every Jefferson player except one put points on the scoreboard.
This loss puts Troup at 4-2 in their district and 16-10 overall. Their next match was at home against Tatum on Tuesday.
Jefferson’s record improves to 5-1 in district-play and 17-5 overall. They looked to continue their momentum when they went to Elysian Fields on Tuesday.