TENAHA — After winning the first three rounds of the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament, including two close and dramatic games, the Bulldogs could not find a way to win against Chapel Hill in the final round.
The Bulldogs lost 63-41.
Jefferson got a lot of valuable experience from this tournament. The second and third rounds of the Holiday Hoops, both on the same day, were the types of matches teams learn a lot from. They were stressful, competitive and got the crowd fired up. They had to fight tooth-and-nail to earn their victories against Hemphill and Tournament. However, the Chapel Hill Red Devils got ahead early and never let Jefferson get in striking range.
First quarter saw the Red Devils get a four-point lead. They gained five more points on Jefferson in the second, and in the third they put the nail in the coffin by extending the lead to 19. The Bulldogs could not find the missing piece to make a comeback.
Chapel Hill was led in scoring by Braden Buchanan, Casey House and Isaac Bailey, who got 25, 10 and nine points respectively. Buchanan was firing on all cylinders, getting the most assists, and also succeeding in every free throw attempt he was given.
Jefferson’s Kenneth Ross put up big numbers as he always does, getting 19 points total, five steals and succeeding in seven of nine free throw attempts. Ross was followed by Luke Elder, who got eight points, and Chris Bowman, who got seven.
Both teams play their next match today. Chapel Hill plays at Winona at 6:30 p.m. Jefferson continues district play at Waskom at 7:30 p.m.