JEFFERSON — With Jefferson Highschool cheerleaders chanting their support, the Bulldogs brought their A-game to start their district season off strong against the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets on Tuesday.
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets had a competitive first quarter, but were unable to maintain the Jefferson Bulldog’s pace for long, leading to a twenty-point difference loss, 51-31.
The first quarter saw almost equal success from both teams. Jefferson scored 14 and Elysian Fields scored 12. Jefferson kept the pace for the whole game, getting 14 points in the second and fourth quarter. The Bulldog defense came out in the second with the right adaptations, holding the Yellowjackets to eight or less points each quarter.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Kenneth Ross and Erik Burns, who had 15 and nine points respectively. Three-pointers were not needed, as the Jefferson team were able to get under the basket for field goals often. Ashton Williams was the only one the succeed in a three-point attempt. The rest of the scoring was due to field goals and free throws.
Jefferson’s next district match is on against Waskom on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
On New Year’s Eve, Elysian Fields will travel to Grace Community school in Tyler for a non-district match.