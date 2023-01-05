WASKOM — The Jefferson Bulldogs and Waskom Wildcats resumed district play on Tuesday, with the Bulldogs starting off strong and keeping their early lead to secure a 56-33 victory.
Waskom was the first to strike, scoring in in the first minute of play. However, Jefferson quickly knocked off the rust and ended the first quarter with a nine-point lead. They built upon their success in the second quarter, improving their lead to 23-13. Waskom stopped Jefferson from growing their lead much more, but were unable to find their footing to make the comeback.
The Wildcats' Caden McDonald and Layton Luster had 11 and seven points respectively. Caden Edwards and Tyler Davis got five points, Chris Shaw put three points up and Nathan Waldon got two.
The top of Jefferson's leaderboard, unsurprisingly, had Kenneth Ross with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Chris Bowman was not far behind with 12 points, nine rebounds and one assist. A. Flenoury rounded out the top of the board with nine points and eight rebounds.
With this loss, Waskom falls to 5-10 in the season and 1-1 in the district.
Jefferson improves their record to 14-4 in the season and 2-0 against district opponents.
Waskom was set to play Tatum on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Jefferson plays at home against West Rusk on Friday at 7:30 p.m.