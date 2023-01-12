ARP — The Jefferson Bulldogs continue their district winning streak by putting on their most lopsided district victory yet, getting 43 more points than Arp.
The Bulldogs came out onto the court with a fiery pace, scorching Arp with a 12-point lead. Arp finally got their feet under them in the second and thereafter, scoring 14, 13 and 15 in the next quarters.
However, Jefferson’s pace and efficiency only got better, scoring 20 in the second, 29 in the third and 24 in the last quarter, putting them ten points away from getting a triple-digit victory.
Every Bulldog on the roster was finding the basket, scoring at least four points each.
Kenneth Ross got the most points again, but was closely followed by three of his team mates. Ross got 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Luke Elder earned 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Chris Bowman got 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Ashton Williams scored a dozen points, five rebounds and one assist.
Arp’s next match is an away game against Tatum on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson gets well-deserved week off and also faces Tatum in their gym next on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.