JEFFERSON — After the disappointing double overtime upset loss against West Rusk last week, the Jefferson Bulldogs were looking to bounce back. They were able to get their momentum back by beating the Arp Tigers 76-32 on Friday.
When both teams got on the court, the difference was immediately stark. The Bulldogs were able to get a 17 point lead in the first quarter, and they never let up. The second quarter saw them extending that lead by another 17 points, and they extended it another nine points in the third. In the fourth Arp were able to keep up, getting 12 points to Jefferson’s 13, but it was too little, too late.
The Bulldogs had a lot of fun putting up huge numbers on the board against Arp. Kenneth Ross and Luke Elder were tied with 17 points each and five rebounds each. Ronald Garrett was not far behind with 15 points, four rebounds and six steals.
With this loss, Arp’s record falls to 1-22 in the season and 0-9 in the district. Their next match was a home match against undefeated Tatum on Tuesday.
This victory improves Jefferson’s record to 8-2 in their district and 20-6 in the season. Jefferson’s next opponent is also Tatum, who they could possibly unseat as the top team in the district if they win their next two games. The Bulldogs play that match at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m.