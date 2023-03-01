MT. PLEASANT — The Hooks Hornets settled the score against Jefferson, beating them for the second time this season and by only one free-throw, 42-41, on Tuesday.
With the loss, Jefferson’s season comes to an end.
This was the teams’ third match this season. Coming into the game, both had a victory and a loss against each other. From the passion on the court and in the stands, you could tell this was a familiar match-up and that both teams were willing to give it all to settle the score.
The first time these two teams met was on Dec. 3, with Jefferson winning 65-53. The second meeting was on Dec. 16, when the Hornets got revenge by winning 63-48.
Jefferson came out of the gate Tuesday firing on all cylinders. The night started off with Luke Elder hitting a three, Ronald Garrett getting a pair of lay-ups and Kenneth Ross hitting two free-throws, allowing the Bulldogs to cement a seven-point advantage at the end of the first period.
In the second period, the Hornets picked the pace up. London Hamilton got three field goals, helping Hooks to tie up the score 22-22 at the half-time buzzer.
The final quarter saw both teams trading field goals. After clutch 3-pointers from Javatious Johnson and Hamilton, the Hornets secured a four-point lead going into the final quarter.
With a huge traveling crowd supporting their kids on both sides, the noise in the stadium became deafening as both teams struggled to keep their seasons alive.
After scoring 10 points in the first three quarters, Kenneth Ross turned it up in an attempt to save his already impressive season. He got a trio of lay-ups as both teams were trading points. To the devastation of the Bulldogs players and fans, Jefferson fouled the Hornets with less than 15 seconds left and allowed Hooks to get a one-point advantage as the clock ran down.
Six-foot-1 senior Kenneth Ross, for the last time in his high school career, put up huge numbers for his team. In this game, he got 17 points, with seven field goals and three free-throws. With 18 points average per game, this was a long season of Ross showing up every night and putting on great performances.
With this victory, the Hooks Hornets moves on to the semifinals against Ponder on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
This loss ends the Bulldogs’ basketball season with a 24-7 overall record, 10-2 district record and an area trophy.