TATUM — With both teams coming into the game undefeated, someone’s zero had to go. The Jefferson Bulldogs went to Tatum to face the Eagles on their court, but Tatum defended their undefeated record with a vigor that the Bulldogs could not find an answer for.
Jefferson failed to keep up and lost 79-58 on Tuesday.
In the first quarter, things seemed relatively evenly matched, with Jefferson earning 13 points and the Eagles earning 16. The second quarter the point gap began to get worse for Jefferson, but they still stayed within striking range.
When they got back on the court for the second half, Tatum played with an electric pace that Jefferson could not find an answer for, increasing their lead to 12 points. The Bulldogs didn’t give up but could not find what they needed to turn the tide.
Jefferson was led in scoring by Kenneth Ross with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Luke Elder was the runner-up with 12 points and three assists. Chris Bowman rounded out the top three with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Tatum stays undefeated in their district, now at 6-0, and improves their overall record to 14-11. They look to continue their winning ways when they take on Troup on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:45 p.m.
With this loss, Jefferson loses their undefeated district record, now at 4-1 and 16-5 overall. They are now preparing to bounce back against Troup on Friday, Jan. 20 at home starting at 7:30 p.m.