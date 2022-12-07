JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs kept their unbeaten streak alive after using a huge first quarter to secure a comfortable victory over the New Boston Lions at home, 79-52, on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs came out strong in the first, scoring 28 to the Lions’ 10. After that huge start, the Lions were able to put up more of a fight in the second and third quarter, but the Bulldogs’ significant lead persisted to the end.
Jefferson had many players who were putting up big numbers. Chris Love and Luke Elder both had 20, Chris Bowman had 14, and Kenneth Ross had 13. Ross also had half of his team’s assists with 12.
Elder showed the Lions they cannot let him anywhere near the basket. He got all of his points except for two from constantly hitting three-pointers, completing six in total.
New Boston’s next match is on Monday against Idabel at home.
Jefferson look to stay unbeaten when they play against Hemphill in the Mount Pleasant Tournament.