HALLSVILLE — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs and Sabine Cardinals met in Hallsville Tuesday for the first round of the UIL girls basketball playoffs. The match was very competitive, but the Lady Dawgs rose to the occasion and got the 37-34 victory.
With both team’s cheerleading squads singing and chanting, and the passionate friends and families that traveled to Hallsville in the stands, the Bobcat gym was louder than normal for this first-round playoff game.
The game lived up to the hype. At the end of the first quarter, Jefferson was ahead by two points. In the second quarter, Sabine was nipping at the Dawgs’ heels, staying only three points behind.
When the teams got out on the court after the half-time break, it seemed that Sabine had found the missing piece and put up 13 points to Jefferson’s eight, establishing a two-point lead for the Cardinals. However, Jefferson let the pressure elevate their play, and they scored 11 to Sabine’s six, giving them the three point lead at the final buzzer
The Lady Dawgs were led by K. Thomas, who scored 11 points and seven rebounds. J. Davidson was only a point behind with 10 points to her name, five turnovers and two rebounds. T. Hood and A. Prior were tied at four points and four rebounds.
With this loss, Sabine ends their season with a 14-11 overall record and 6-3 in their district.
The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs continue their season next against Winnsboro at the University of Tyler Gym on Friday at 6:30 p.m.