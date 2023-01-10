JEFFERSON — The Lady Bulldogs and the West Rusk Raiders had a competitive match throughout, but the Bulldogs were able to barely pull ahead in the last quarter for a 40-37 clutch victory on Friday.
Both teams spent the first quarter knocking the rust off, as neither were able to score much. Jefferson led the game 6-5 at the end of the first. However, both teams were ready to go when the referee whistled them to start the second quarter. The West Rusk Raiders tied it up in the second quarter 21-21. The Bulldogs were able to pull away by scoring double what West Rusk did in the fourth and prevent the Raiders from getting back in the game, ending with a three point lead.
J. Davidson led the Bulldogs with 14 points, seven assists, and six steals. She was followed closely by T. Hood, who got 13 points, three assists and six steals. K. Thomas rounded out the top three with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
West Rusk's season record falls to 12-13, and their district record 1-3, putting them in sixth place.
With this victory, Jefferson improves their season record to 15-11 and 3-2 in their district. They are now fourth place in their district.
West Rusk is now preparing to bounce back when they play at home against Tatum on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson is back in action on that same Tuesday at Arp at 6:30 p.m.