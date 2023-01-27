ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Lady Bulldogs made their way to Elysian Fields on Tuesday to repeat the performance they had last time the two teams met on Dec. 20, where the Bulldogs won by over 40 points. Although it wasn’t quite as dominant a victory as before, Jefferson still won 68-37.
The Lady Dawgs got their lead early, scoring 24 points to Elysian Field’s six in the first quarter. The next quarter wasn’t much different. Jefferson played at a pace that the Yellowjackets were not ready for in the first half.
In the second half, things slowed down for both teams. The Yellowjackets got 10 points and held Jefferson to only getting eight points in the third quarter. The last quarter saw the two teams continue to go back-and-forth until Jefferson secured the 31-point victory.
The Yellowjackets offensive efforts were led by Presley Doyle, who put up eight points. Kyleigh Griffin had seven points and Kerrigan Love made five points.
Taurria Hood was the offensive leader for the Bulldogs, getting 21 points and four rebounds. Jordyn Davidson was the runner-up with 14 points to her name. Kristen Thomas rounded out the top three with 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
With this loss, Elysian Fields continues their skid with nine straight losses and not a single victory in their district and 6-19 overall. Their next attempt to stop the slide is at Tatum on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
The Bulldogs improve their record to 6-3 in the district and 18-12 in the season overall. Jefferson is looking to continue to build their momentum when they take on Waskom at home Friday at 6 p.m.