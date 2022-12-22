JEFFERSON — After losing their first two district matches in a row, the Lady Bulldogs were ready able to bounce back with a great performance at home against the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets this week.
Jefferson came out of the locker room ready to get their season back on track. The tone of the match was set in the first quarter when they scored 14 to the Yellowjackets’ three. Every quarter saw Jefferson getting 10 or more points. Elysian Fields were not able to get establish any sort of momentum.
Jefferson was led in scoring by T. Hood, who scored 20 points herself, which was one shy of Elysian Fields’ total score. The next top scorers were K. Thomas and J. Davidson, with 13 and nine respectively.
One of Elysian Fields’ biggest struggles was against the referees. The Bulldogs were able to get 17 successful free throws off of Elysian Fields’ 19 total fouls.
Elysian Fields season record is now 6-12, and 0-3 in the district. Their next match is an away non-district match against Ore City on Friday, Dec. 30.
With this victory, Jefferson gets their first district victory and improves their record to 12-11 overall and 1-2 in the district. Their next match is a non-district match against Linden-Kildare at home.