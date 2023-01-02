JEFFERSON — In between district matches, the 12-11 Lady Bulldogs kept the rust off by putting a huge performance against the 5-12 Linden-Kildare Tigers last Friday and winning 62-13.
It didn't look like it would be that one sided in the first quarter: Jefferson was only two points ahead at the end of it. However, something clicked for the Bulldogs when they walked back onto the court. In the first quarter, they scored eight points, and in the next quarter they scored 22 to the Tigers' two points.
In the last quarter, the only scoring that the Tigers managed was succeeding in one free throw.
The offense of the Lady Bulldogs was led by K. Thomas, T. Hood and J. Davidson, getting 19, 14 and 13 points respectively.
When Davidson got the ball, something was going to happen. As well as scoring 13 for herself, she also had three 3-pointers and assisted in eight scores.
Linden-Kildare continues their district season against Harleton on Tuesday at Harleton's gym at 6:20 p.m.
The Bulldogs will look to take the confidence from this huge performance into their next district match, which happens Tuesday at 6 p.m.