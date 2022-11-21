DIANA — At the New Diana Tournament, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs dropped a pair of games on Thursday — falling 62-39 to Hawkins and 40-32 to Pine Tree.
Against Pine Tree, Reilyn Schubert had 11 points, Kristen Thomas 10, Jaida Bray five, Taurria Hood three and Jordyn Davidson two. Thomas finished with a double double, adding 15 points and three steals. Davidson and Hood had four rebounds apiece, and Davidson added three assists and four steals.
Thomas had another double double against Hawkins, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hood scored 12 point and collected nine rebounds. Bray had seven points and nine rebounds, Davidson three points and six rebounds, Alicia Carter one point and Keyasia black four rebounds.
GRACE 61, JEFFERSON 40
DIANA — Grace Community built a 35-21 lead at the half and then put things away with a big fourth quarter in a 61-40 win over Jefferson.
Kristen Thomas had 17 points, Taurria Hood 15, Rielyn Schubert four, Keinysa Wallace three and Jaida Bray one in the loss for Jefferson. Thomas had nine rebounds, with Hood and Bray adding seven apiece, and Keyasia Black and Hood both recorded three steals.
Boys Basketball
HALLSVILLE 52, JACKSONVILLE 46
HALLSVILLE — Luke Cheatham scored 26 points and came away with four steals to lead the Hallsville Bobcats to a 52-46 win over Jacksonville.
Cheatham connected on 10 of 11 free throw attempts.
JEFFERSON 85, GLADEWATER 47
JEFFERSON — Luke Elder hammered home eight of his 10 3-point attempts on the way to a 30-point night, and the Jefferson Bulldogs opened the season with an 85-47 win over Gladewater.
K.J. Ross added 14 for the Bulldogs, who led 23-11 after one quarter and put things away with a 23-7 run in the fourth stanza. C.J. Bowman had 10 points and nine rebounds, Chris Love eight points, Ashton Williams seven, Anthony Flenoury six, Hasheem Ector four, and E.J. Burns and Devonte Marshall three apiece.
Jefferson visited Linden-Kildare on Monday.