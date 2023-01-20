TATUM — The Lady Bulldogs failed to find their footing in the first half and could not turn it around against the undefeated Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Jefferson lost 56-31.
When the whistle blew, Jefferson could not find their groove and Tatum came out with blazing passion. Tatum established an 11 point lead in the first quarter. The second quarter only got more one-sided, as Tatum increased the lead by 15 more points. After the break, Jefferson finally seemed like they felt comfortable on the court, shrinking the lead by seven points. However, the success was short-lived as Tatum secured a 25-point lead when the final buzzer sounded.
Tatum was led in scoring by A. Bradley and K. Scott with 16 and 14 points respectively.
T. Hood scored the majority of her team’s points. She had 18 points, nine turnovers and four rebounds. J. Davidson had five points with nine turnovers and five rebounds.
With this victory, the Lady Eagles stay undefeated in their district at 7-0 and 13-8 overall. They look to keep it going against Troup on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in an away game. 6:15 p.m. is the start time.
The Lady Bulldogs are now at 16-12 in their season and 4-3 in their district. They are preparing to bounce back against Troup at home on Friday at 6 p.m.