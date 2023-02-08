JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs secured their spot in second place after beating a determined Arp lady Tigers, 39-37, on Friday.
Arp was fighting for their chance to move from fourth place to third place, and they came out onto the field ready to earn their spot. However, Jefferson was determined to finish the regular season with a win.
In the first quarter, neither team was scoring much. Arp got a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter. Jefferson was able to flip the lead to 16-15 at the half-time buzzer. Arp kept the game close by scoring 14 to Jefferson’s 11 in the third quarter. In the fourth, both teams continued to trade back-and-forth, but Jefferson was able outscore Arp 12 to 11 in the last quarter, securing the two-point victory.
Arp had many scoring players. K. Horton was the top scorer with nine points, three assists and six rebounds. K. Pawlik was next top-scorer with eight points, getting 10 rebounds. M. Birdsong and A. Carpenter rounded out the top four with six and five points respectively.
The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs were led by Jordyn Davidson, who had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kristen Thomas was right there with Davidson, scoring nine points and getting eight rebounds. Amirie Prior rounded out the top three with five points and seven rebounds.
Arp’s record falls to 14-12 overall and 5-6 in their district, which puts them at fourth place. Their last match of the conference season was at home against the Tatum Eagles on Tuesday.
With this victory, Jefferson secured second place in their district at 9-3 and 21-12 overall. This match against Arp was their last of the conference season, and their next match in the first round of playoffs, opponent to be announced.