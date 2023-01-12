ARP — The Jefferson Lady Dawgs, like their male counterparts, are on a district winning streak. After losing their first two games in a row, against Tatum and Troup, they won three games in a row and looked to take this momentum into Arp's home court on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs came away with a 53-43 win.
The Tigers weren't going to lie down easy. In the first quarter, both teams found the basket and stayed neck and neck, and Arp started to pull ahead in the second quarter. Arp was ahead 25-22 when the players left the court for the half-time break. It seemed Arp was starting to figure out the Lady Dawg puzzle.
Jefferson used that break to regroup and refocus and came out with a whole new pace, biting down on the Tigers' chances by getting seven more points in the third quarter and six more points in the last quarter, finishing the game with a 10-point victory.
Arp's C. Nelson-Rose was put the most numbers on the scoreboard with 17 points and one rebound. Kyleigh Pawlik was the runner-up with nine points and nine rebounds. Maddie Birdsong rounded out the top three with six points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Lady Bulldogs' offensive effort was led by K. Thomas with 19 points and six rebounds. T. Hood and J. Davidson were not far behind with 15 points and 13 points respectively.
This match gave Arp their second loss of the season, putting them at 12-8 overall and 3-2 in their district. On Friday they play against Tatum.
Jefferson finished off the first round of their district with their victory over Arp, meaning that they have played all of their opponents and now will start having rematches. They improved their record to 16-11 overall and 4-2 in their season, with a four game winning streak against their district competitors. They rematch Tatum in their gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:15 p.m.