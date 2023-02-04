NEW LONDON — With only two games left in their season, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs went to New London to face West Rusk on Thursday.
Last time these two teams met was Jan. 6, when Jefferson came out on top by only three points, 40-37. Their Thursday meeting played out similarly when the Bulldogs bested West Rusk 41-37.
Both teams came out with energy, trading field goals back and forth. In the first quarter, only a single point separated the two teams. In the second, Jefferson got ahead by nine points.
The Raiders were able to decrease that lead by five points in the third. In the final quarter, both teams were playing with passion, and Jefferson scored 14 in that quarter and West Rusk scored 13. However, it was not enough and the Bulldogs were able to secure a four-point lead for the win.
The top scorer on the Raiders was Keke Murphy with 13 points to her name. Piper Morton, Raven Pryor and Faith Cochran were all tied with six points each.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Kristen Thomas put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. Jordyn Davidson got nine points herself, with six assists and nine steals. Taurria Hood put five points on the board and also had seven rebounds.
With this loss, West Rusk is fifth in their district. They now have a record of 15-16 overall and 4-6 in the district.
Jefferson improves to second in the district, with a season record of 20-12 and 8-3 against district opponents. They played their last game of the season against Arp on Friday.