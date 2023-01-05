WASKOM — High school basketball is back in full swing for most teams in the area. Jefferson and Waskom got back to work by putting on a good game for the sizable crowd in attendance.
The Wildcats could not keep up with Jefferson for most of the game, the Bulldogs got a comfortable lead early on and kept it for the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Waskom Wildcats rallied and things seemed to be finally clicking for them. However, it was not enough to make a comeback. The Bulldogs endured the scratches and secured the eight point victory to win 53-45 on Tuesday.
The Jefferson offensive effort was led by J. Davidson with 14 points, five assists and nine rebounds. Davidson was followed by K. Thomas, who put 11 points on the board, with 15 rebounds and two assists. T. Hood earned 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Waskom is now 2-1 in their district and 11-6 overall.
Jefferson improves their record to 2-2 in their district and 14-11 in total.
Waskom was set to take on Tatum Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Jefferson continues their district play at home against West Rusk on Friday at 6 p.m.