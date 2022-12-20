JEFFERSON — The Bulldogs lost a competitive match Friday 63-48 against the Hornets, who they had already won against earlier in the month.
Jefferson and the Hornets first met on Dec. 3, where they faced each other in the White Oak tournament. The Bulldogs got past the Hornets 65-53 on their way to win the whole thing.
But Hooks was determined to not let that happen again, and they came out of the locker room last week ready to right the wrong.
It was not a one-sided affair. Both teams played with passion.
The Hornets were lead by Landon Hamilton, who got more than 13 points and was able to use his height effectively to get it in the basket.
The Bulldogs’ offense was led Kenneth Ross, who was closely followed by Luke Elder, scoring 16 and 14 points respectively.
Jefferson’s three-pointers left much to be desired this game, attempting 24 total but only succeeding in six.
This loss moves the Bulldog’s record to 9-3 and improves the Hornet’s record to 13-3.
The Hornets play their district opener against Queen City this Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The next match for the Bulldogs will be their district opener, against Elysian Fields, this Tuesday. They play at home, and the match starts at 7:30 p.m.