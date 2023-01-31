JEFFERSON — The Waskom Wildcats came to Jefferson on Friday to avenge an earlier loss they suffered against them on Jan. 3. This second match was closer, but the Bulldogs still proved to be too much for Waskom, winning 60-50.
The Bulldogs started the game off with energy, getting an early lead and looking comfortable on the court against the Wildcats. They scored seven or more points than Waskom in the first three quarters.
In the final quarter, the Wildcats somehow shifted into a whole new gear and started making easy work of the Bulldogs defense. Waskom scored 25 points in the last quarter alone, which is the same as their scoring in the other three quarters combined. However, the late-game rally by the Wildcats was not enough to make the comeback happen.
Waskom's offense was led by Kaden McDonald, who put 14 points on the board. 12 of those points were in the last quarter. Tyler Davis was the runner-up with 11 points to his name. K. Williams wasn't far behind with 10 points.
Kenneth Ross and Chris Bowman were tied with 16 points each. Ross had six rebounds and five assists. Bowman had give assists. Luke Elder and Chris Love were tied for second on their team with seven points each, Elder having three rebounds and Love having four.
This loss moves Waskom's district record to 3-5, 7-15 overall and 0-2 against Jefferson. They hoped to start a late season winning streak against Tatum at home on Tuesday.
This victory extends Jefferson's streak to four. Their record is now 7-1 in their district and 19-5 overall with two wins over Waskom. They looked to continue their streak when they went to New London to face West Rusk on Tuesday.