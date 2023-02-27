HALLSVILLE — Jefferson and Chapel Hill (Mt. Pleasant) met in Hallsville to battle for a spot in the regional quarterfinals. On Saturday, the Bulldogs got revenge on the Red Devils, beating them in overtime 39-34.
The last time these two teams met was in the finals of the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament on Dec. 29. The Red Devils got that trophy after beating Jefferson 63-41. To Chapel Hill, that victory was just another in an incredible streak. Before this round of the playoffs, they hadn't lost since Dec. 1 and were undefeated in their district.
None of that hype and momentum bothered Jefferson. They got put the pressure on the Red Devils immediately, scoring 16 to Jefferson's eight in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Jefferson got ahead of themselves, fouling repeatedly and letting Chapel Hill hit six free throws, narrowing the lead to 21-18.
After the half-time break, the Red Devils' Casey House put up two 3-pointers and two field goals, giving Chapel Hill the lead, 30-27.
Both teams were tied with only two minutes left. Anxiety filled the air as both teams were looking for the bucket to save their season. Kenneth Ross and Chris Bowman got clutch lay-ups to put Jefferson ahead, but Red Devil Jaydyn Haley hit a 3-pointer to tie it up.
It was 34-34 as they went into overtime. To the gasping and protesting of Red Devil fans, Jefferson was given five free throw opportunities. They only succeeded in three of them, but Ronald Garrett capped the fifth period with a thrilling field goal, securing their position in the playoffs.
"Wow," reacted Jefferson Head Coach Treston Dowell, "Words can't express my emotions right now, it was a wild game. Two really good teams playing like that; there isn't anything better."
"I expected everything the Red Devils had tonight. They were No. 18 in the state, they have a bunch of really good players and really good coaches... My team have put in a lot of hard work and it feels good to see it paying off."
Casey House led the Red Devils with 10 points and Jaydyn Haley got nine points.
Kenneth Ross put up big numbers for Jefferson with 19 points. Luke Elder was the runner-up with eight points to his name.
With this victory, Jefferson ends Chapel Hill's massive winning streak, gets revenge and wins the area trophy. The regional quarterfinals playoff match is against the Hooks Hornets in Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.