JEFFERSON — After being neck and neck for the first half, Jefferson pulled away from West Rusk in the second half, leading to a 15-point victory on Friday.
The final score was 55-40.
In the first quarter, the West Rusk raiders got off to a great start, getting 15 points to Jefferson’s 12. However, something clicked for the Bulldogs after the halftime break, because when they came back out on the court the dynamic completely changed. Jefferson seemed to have cracked the code in the third quarter as they scored scored 18 points to West Rusk’s seven. West Rusk could not find a way to keep up and lost by 15 points total.
West Rusk’s scoring was led by Jaxon Farquhar, Cole Jackson and Geremiah Smith with 11, nine and six points respectively.
The Bulldog Kenneth Ross continues to put up huge numbers for his team, getting 22 this game, six rebounds and seven steals. Ronald Garrett was the runner up with 11 points to his name and 11 rebounds. Chris Bowman rounded out the top three with nine points and 13 rebounds.
With this loss, West Rusk now has an overall record of 9-6, and 1-1 in their district. They were set to play Tatum on Tuesday.
Jefferson is now on a district winning streak at 3-0 and 15-4 overall. They were set to play Arp on Tuesday.