WHITE OAK — The Jefferson Bulldogs and the New Diana Eagles met Tuesday in the White Oak gym for the second round of the UIL playoffs. Jefferson started their post season strong by staying one step ahead of New Diana for the entire match, securing a 51-24 victory.
Jefferson got out ahead early in the game, ending the first quarter 10-5. The second quarter, neither teams were able to get much offense off; Jefferson only scored seven to New Diana’s seven.
In the third quarter, Jefferson picked up the pace, leaving no doubts about who was moving onto the next round. They scored 21 points, growing the lead to 38-20.
The Bulldogs kept up the pressure in the fourth, scoring 13 to the Eagles’ five, securing the victory and allowing them to play in the second round of the playoffs.
Luke Elder was on fire this game, putting up 21 points himself. He sunk six 3-pointers this game with a 55 percent shooting percentage. Kenneth Ross was the runner up, getting nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Chris Bowman rounded out the top three by getting seven points.
New Diana ends their season with a 22-8 record overall, and 7-2 in their district.
With this win, the Jefferson Bulldogs keep their season alive. They face Chapel Hill (Mt. Pleasant) in the Hallsville gym on Saturday at 7 p.m.