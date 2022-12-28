TENAHA — The Jefferson Bulldogs are staying busy in between district matches by taking on the Tenaha Holiday Tournament.
Their first round was Tuesday morning, and they started off strong by beating the Kountze 69-48.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Bulldogs, as at the end of the first quarter they were down 18-13. However, when they came out for the second quarter, they were determined to pick it up and play hard. The Bulldogs got 10 more points than the lions in the second and fourth quarter, and six more points in the third.
Jefferson made sure to give the ball to Kenneth Ross as much as possible, as expected. Ross led the scoring, contributing 20 points. Luke Elder wasn't far behind with 16, and Chris Bowman got 10.
Kenneth Ross now has a 17.1 points per game average and Luke Elder averages 12.7 per game.
With this victory, Jefferson moved onto the next round on Wednesday night and improves their season record to 11-3.