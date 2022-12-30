TENAHA — The Bulldogs faced off against the Timpson Bears for the Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament in the third round and come out on top, 53-49, after a stressful final quarter on Thursday.
This was both team's second game of the day. Jefferson had just beaten Hemphill that morning.
Jefferson started the game off strong by getting an early lead thanks to two early three-pointers by Luke Elder. However, in the second quarter Timpson completely flipped the script and got the lead back by scoring 11 more points than the Bulldogs.
The Bears were leading 23-17 at the half time, and the Bulldogs left the court frustrated. However, when they came back on the court, they were determined to not let Timpson get this round of the Tournament without a fight.
In the third quarter, Jefferson found what they were missing in the previous quarter. They got the scoreboard back to even at the end of the third quarter.
As the time ran down on the final quarter, Timpson and Jefferson kept trading the lead. However, thanks to some free throws and Kenneth Ross and Chris Bowman hitting their strides, they were able to secure a five-point lead as the time ran out.
Ross, Bowman and Luke Elder were the leaders in scoring with 19, 11 and 10 respectively. Bowman got 10 rebounds, five offensive and five defensive.
Timpson's next district match is against Joaquin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.
With this victory, the Bulldogs move onto the final round in the Holiday Hoops tournament on Friday. Their first district match is an away game on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. against Waskom.