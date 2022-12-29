TENAHA — Jefferson's Tenaha Holiday Tournament journey continues after they beat the Hemphill Hornets Wednesday night, 60-53.
This was not the first time these two teams have met this season. This match was a rematch of the first round of the Mt. Pleasant Tournament, which happened Dec. 8. Jefferson was able to come back from a painful first half. They were down 44-38 at the end of the first half. However, the half time break seemed to be just what they needed to find what they were missing. The Bulldogs scored 44 to Hemphill's 24, securing a 82-68 victory on Dec. 8.
This rematch in the Tenaha Tournament played out quite differently. This time, Jefferson came out with a great early lead of 21-10, and mostly held onto that lead until the last quarter, when Hemphill looked like they were going to make a come back.
The Hornets were rallying hard, led by Anthony White, who got 10 points in the fourth quarter alone. However, after much stress from the Bulldogs head coach, Jefferson was able to stop the bleeding enough to secure the seven-point victory.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Kenneth Ross at 17, Ronald Garrett at 16 and Chris Bowman at 12.
With this victory, Jefferson moves onto the next round of the Tournament. Their next district match is on Tuesday, Jan. 3 against Waskom.