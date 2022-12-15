JEFFERSON — Despite a less than ideal outcome for the Jefferson Bulldogs in the 4th annual TRMC Tiger Town Tournament, Kenneth Ross did not let that stop him from shining.
Ross ended the tournament with 79 individual points, 29 total points, 16 assists, 10 steals and two blocks. For his performance, he received an “All Tournament” medal.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the tournament.
In the first game against Hemphill, the team scored a total of 82 points, which allowed them to stay ahead of Hornets who where playing well, getting 68 points themselves.
That first round of the tournament saw Ross get over half of the team’s points with 43.
Round two of the tournament was against the Atlanta Rabbits, to whom they lost a competitive match 57-52. Ross once again led the team’s scoring with 18.
They lost the next round against the Alvarado Indians 56-46. Ross once again put 18 points on the board.
Jefferson plays the Hooks Hornets, who they have already beat this season, on Friday, Dec. 16.