MARSHALL — Tensions flared as Marshall and Tyler battled and left it all out on the court, ending with the Mavericks and the Lions having to be separated by security after Tyler won 51-48 on Friday.
This was the second game in a row that Marshall lost 51-48, as last week they lost against Longview with that same score on the board.
The Tyler Lions were faster in the first quarter, getting five field goals and one free throw. Marshall kept in striking range off of a three from Rickey Oney and four free throws from the big man McCoy.
In the second quarter, Tyler seemed to have fallen into a rut, while Marshall hit their stride. Seven of Marshall’s 19 points came from free-throws, six of those from GiKovian McCoy himself. The Mavericks put five field goals in the basket, including two 3-pointers, ending the first half of the game up nine points.
The third quarter things seemed to flip 180 degrees, as now it was Marshall in the rut and Tyler playing with vigor. Tyler used the third quarter to score eight more points than Marshall, and almost even up the score at 32-31.
Both teams traded field goals and free throws in the last quarter. Marshall gave Tyler many free throws, and even though they were able to hit some 3-pointers, the lead slipped from them late in the fourth quarter and they were not able to get it back.
Tyler’s top scorer was A. Walker with 18 points. His points came with seven two-point field goals and four out of 10 attempted free throws.
The Marshall offense was led by McCoy with 18 points to his name in the first three quarters. McCoy sat out for the last quarter. Oney was not far behind with 14 points, getting four 3-pointers and one free throw.
With this victory, Tyler starts a winning streak of three, making them 3-0 in their district and 13-5 overall.
Marshall’s situation is the opposite, with this loss they start a losing streak. They are now 11-14 overall and 0-3 in their district.
Tyler’s next opponent is Whitehouse, who they face on Tuesday at home starting at 7 p.m.
Marshall prepares to finally snap their skid when they face Hallsville in a home game Tuesday at 7 p.m.