MARSHALL — After losing their unbeaten streak against Bullard last Friday, the Mavericks brought the heat to bounce back against the Henderson Lions.
They got their lead early and never let it go, winning 66-36.
Marshall’s offense was lead by Giko McCoy, who, despite not being on the court for as much of the game as he’s used to, still put up 14 points. McCoy’s scoring was tied by Torrien Culberson, followed by Byrd Robinson and Ryan Knox with seven each.
Every time McCoy was on the court, he made getting lay-ups look effortless against the Henderson defense.
Marshall wasted no time trying to shoot for three pointers, as they were busy getting under the basket. All of McCoy’s points came from 2-point field goals, and a majority of Culberson’s points came from free throws.
Mavericks got 10 free throw opportunities from Henderson fouls.
Henderson continues to look for their first victory of the season when they play Athens on Friday.
With this victory, Marshall improves their record to 4-1. They go against the 5-1 Port Arthur Memorial team for a tournament at Grand Oaks High School on Thursday.