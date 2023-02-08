HALLSVILLE — The Lady Mavericks came to Hallsville to continue their quest to play in the post-season by beating the Lady Bobcats and securing fourth place. Hallsville failed to qualify already, but were determined to make it harder on Marshall. However, the Lady Mavericks were able to come out on top against the Bobcats for a second time this season, with a 45-38 final score on Friday.
In their first meeting, the game was close; Marshall won that game by only three points. It seemed like this game was going to be similar, when in the first quarter, the Mavericks were only ahead by one point.
The Bobcats were determined that this game would be different and started playing at a new pace, establishing a eight-point lead in the second quarter.
After the half-time break, Marshall was able to close the lead by five points, but was still behind. Players and fans felt the pressure. In the final quarter, Marshall used that pressure to fire them up, scoring 17 points in the final quarter and securing the seven-point victory.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Aubrey Marjason, who got 16 points and three assists. Piper and Endsley and Rylie Manshack put up 10 and 11 points respectively.
Asia Smith led led the Mavericks in scoring, getting 11 points. Are’Anna Gill was not far behind with 10 points. Jakairi Blacknell rounded out the top three with nine points to her name.
With this loss, Hallsville falls to 2-10 in their district and 6-24 in the season, putting them at seventh place. Their last game in their season, since they will not qualify for playoffs, was against Whitehouse on Tuesday.
This victory puts Marshall at 11-18 overall and 6-7 in their district. They are in sole possession of fourth place. Their last regular season match was a home game against Pine Tree (Longview) on Tuesday.