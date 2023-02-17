With four teams from the greater Marshall area qualifying for playoffs, excitement was in the air for the lady athletes to represent us in the UIL playoffs.
Two teams ended their season this week and two are moving on to continue the excitement.
Marshall played against Huntsville in Corsicana, losing 65-44. They end their season with a 12-19 overall record and 7-7 district record.
Harleton met the Douglass Indians in Henderson and lost 58-35. Their 22-23 season record is 7-13 overall and 4-6 in their district.
The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs met the Sabine Cardinals at Hallsville and won a close game 37-34. The Lady Dawgs are set to compete against Winnsboro on Friday at the UT Tyler gym at 6:30 p.m.
The Waskom Lady Wildcats met the White Oak Ladynecks in Hallsville and won 42-39. Their next match was against Mineola, also in Hallsville, on Friday at 6:30 p.m.