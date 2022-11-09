After their close 44-40 defeat to Jacksonville last week, the Lady Mavericks made sure not to be deterred from starting the season strong.
Marshall dominated Daingerfield 82-13 on Tuesday night at their first home game, updating their season record to 1-1 and dropping the Tiger’s record to 0-2.
The Lady Mavs offense was on point. No. 11 Asia Smith led the Mavs in scoring with 23 total, hitting 50 percent of her field goal attempts and improving her point per game average to 16.
No. 24 Jakayla Rusk hit six out of six free throws she attempted and got 13 points total.
Everyone on the team except one scored at least once. They were taking rebounds and beating the Tigers with speed up and down the court constantly.
The Mavericks didn’t let any mistake go unpunished, getting 10 defensive rebounds and 31 total rebounds. Rusk and Smith both got five rebounds, with No. 4 Michaela Haaland getting four.
No. 2 J. Blacknell led the squad on assists with eight of the team’s 21.
Marshall had no trouble getting close to the basket. They did not get many three-pointers, only succeeding in four. They were perfectly fine with barraging the Daingerfield’s defense with constant lay-ups.
The Lady Mavs intend to take this dominant victory momentum into their next game against Carthage this Saturday, Nov. 12, in their second home game of the season.