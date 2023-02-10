MARSHALL — The Marshall Lady Mavericks finish their regular season and punched their ticket to the playoffs after a one-sided, 42-24 victory over Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Coming to this game with a record of 6-7 in the district, Marshall was only one win ahead of the fifth place team, Whitehouse, who had a 5-8 record. If the Mavericks lost, and Whitehouse won, there would have been a tie-breaker match to decide the playoff spot.
Pine Tree, the last place team, was determined to play spoiler and force that tie-breaker.
When both teams met on the court for the first quarter, the Pirates were keeping up, getting eight points to the Lady Mavs’ 10 points. In the second quarter, Marshall picked up the pace and grew the lead by six points. Marshall left no doubts about their spot in the playoff when, in the third quarter, they increased the lead by 12 points and secured their position at fourth place in the district.
The top scoring Pirate was Aaliyah Oliver with eight points. Jalen Scroggins and Cnya Day rounded out the top three with five points and four points respectively.
The Lady Mavericks top scorer was Asia Smith, who had 10 points in 23 minutes of play. Alyssa Helton was second with nine points in 20 minutes of play. Jakairi Blacknell was not far behind with seven points in 20 minutes.
With this loss, Pine Tree’s season is over with a record of 10-20 overall and 1-12 in their district. They end the season at 12th place.
After this victory, and since Whitehouse lost their game, the Lady Mavericks end their regular season in fourth place with an overall record of 12-18 and 7-7 in the district. Their first playoff match is against Huntsville in Corsicana on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.