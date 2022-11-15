After their impressive domination of Daingerfield last week, the Marshall Lady Mavs were hoping that momentum would help them defeat Carthage in the Lady Bulldogs’ first game of the season.
It was a good showing from both teams, but Carthage managed to keep a consistent advantage for the entire game on Saturday. Despite resurgence for Marshall in the fourth quarter, Carthage was able to stay competitive and secure their small lead for the 64-61 victory.
The Lady Mavs came into the match with energy when Jakairi Blacknell scored in less than 10 seconds of the match starting.
Asia Smith once again led her team in points and every category of point scoring. She completed 10 out of the 24 field goals she attempted and got nine points from three-pointers. Smith also led in two-pointers and free throws with seven and four respectively.
Carthage had a more balanced distribution of scoring among the players in their roster. Everyone on their team scored at least two points.
The Bulldogs were able to consistently get under the basket and get lay-ups. They completed one three-pointer and only attempted two.
Jakyra Roberts led the Bulldogs in their offense — but by less than Smith. Roberts only got nine more points than the second top-scoring Bulldog, Kaylen Igbokwe. Roberts completed seven field goals and six free throws.
The Lady Mavs look to continue to improve and bounce back again next Monday, when they play at home versus Central Heights.