After a close defeat to Carthage last week, Marshall's Lady Mavs corrected their course with a hard-fought 62-53 victory over Central Heights.
Once again, Marshall's No. 11 Asia Smith put on a huge performance. In this game, she was accompanied at the top of her team's leaderboard by No. 44 Alyssa Helton. Together, these two players put up 48 out of 62 of the team's total points.
Smith continues to make every opponent sweat by surprising them with her speed and tenacity. Central Heights had a hard time keeping up with her when she got going. Smith finished the game with 11 field goals, three free throws, and three 3-pointers. Her point-per-game average is now 21.8.
The Blue Devils were competitive the entire match, even getting a lead in the third quarter. However, Central Height’s main issues were themselves, fouling many times — which gave Helton the opportunity show off her skills by hitting 12 out of 14 of her free throws.
With this victory, Marshall gives Central Heights their only loss so far this season dropping them to 2-1 and improve the Lady Mavericks' own record to 2-2.