MARSHALL— The Lady Mavs scratched and clawed their way to a tight victory over the Gilmer Buckeyes, 59-56.
After a disappointing loss to Canton last Tuesday, the Lady Mavs were determined to show up big against a previously 6-1 Gilmer.
The game was a close one throughout. At the end of the first Marshall had established a lead 16-12 and Gilmer tied it back up by scoring 19-15. The Lady Mavs got the lead back in the third quarter by scoring 10 to Gilmer’s seven, and were able to keep that three point lead until the end when both teams scored 18 points in the final quarter.
Asia Smith put big numbers on the board for the Lady Mavs. She scored 27 points this game, which is 17 more than the runner-up on her team, Jakayla Rusk, who had 10. Smith continues to catch her opponents by surprise with the speed she has with the ball.
The top scorers after Smith were Jakayla Rusk at 10, Are’anna Gill at six and Kiara Roberson at five.
Gilmer goes to the “Gilmer Shootout” tournament next.
The Lady Mavs are playing in a tournament in Hudson.