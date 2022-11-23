MARSHALL — The Mavericks starts their season off strong by overwhelming the Tatum Eagles with a 70-42 victory and improving their record to 2-0.
The Mavericks got out ahead of the Eagles early and were able to stay a step ahead of them for the rest of the game.
Marshall’s No. 0 Giko McCoy and No. 2 Ryan Knox led the offense with 17 and 18 points respectively. After a free throw by No. 3 Torrien Culberson, McCoy immediately got the ball and dunked on the Eagles, setting the tone for the rest of the match. McCoy would go on to get six 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and three free throws. Knox kept up with his team mate by getting four 3-pointers, five points from free throws, and two 2-point field goals.
These teams were playing hard. Both teams received 25 fouls this game. Marshall got 13 free throws from fouls and the Eagles got nine.
Marshall spoiled the Eagles season opener and looks to continue their undefeated streak when they take on their next opponent New Boston.