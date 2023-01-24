MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks used big first and final quarters on Friday to secure a 54-38 victory over Whitehouse.
Whitehouse came to Marshall to try to establish a positive district record, coming into the game 3-3. Marshall came into this game 1-4 in district and came onto the court ready to turn their season around.
The Mavericks were ready to play from the first whistle, getting an eight-point lead in the first quarter. Whitehouse did not let that get to them as they went back-and-forth through the second and third quarters, scoring about the same in both. However, in the final quarter the Mavericks found a new stride and gained 10 more points ahead of the Wildcats, finishing the match 16 points ahead.
Marshall was having a lot of fun in this game thanks in large part to a couple of dramatic dunks by their big man, 6-foot-8 Jordan Jacobs. Their scoring overall was led by Torrien Culberson, who put up 17 points with his speed and pressure down. If he didn’t get under the basket for a field goal, that pressure often caused a Whitehouse foul, allowing Culberson to rack up five points from free-throws. Jacobs was the runner-up for scoring, getting nine points himself off of previously mentioned dunks and hitting three free-throws.
Whitehouse’s record falls to 3-4 in the district and 13-12 overall. They look to upset the Goliath of the division, undefeated 26-0 Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
With this victory, Marshall is now 2-4 in their district and 13-16 overall. They start their second half of the district season at and against the Texas Tigers (Texarkana) on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.