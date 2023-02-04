WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats faced the Tatum Lady Eagles on the Waskom home court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 5, when the Lady Eagles won by only four points, 38-34. This time, Lady Wildcats were looking get payback but could not keep up with Tatum and lost by 12 points, 53-41.
Tatum got a lead early on and did not let the Lady Wildcats catch up. In the first quarter they established a five point lead. The lead increased to 10 points at the end of the first half of the game.
In the second half, that 10 point lead persisted. The Lady Wildcats went back-and-forth in the second half but could not find a way to turn make up the deficit.
The Lady Eagles’ K. Scott and A. Bradley led their team’s scoring with 18 points each, followed by P. Price with nine.
Earlier that night, Waskom celebrated Tiea Chatman for surpassing 1,000 points. This game showed how she was able to accomplish that feat. In this game she put up 19 points herself, which was more than 10 points above her team-mates. L. Thomas had eight points and M. Jeter had seven points.
With this victory, the Lady Eagles improves their undefeated district record to 10-0 and 16-9 overall.
Waskom’s record falls to 17-11 overall and 6-4 in their district, putting them at third place in their district. Their next match was against Troup on Friday.