NEW LONDON — Waskom went to New London on Friday to establish a winning streak and continued their climb up the ladder by beating West Rusk (New London) 46-28 at their own court.
These two teams last met on Dec. 16, when Waskom prevailed with a 10-point victory.
Waskom entered the gym ready to put early pressure on the Raiders, getting 12 points to West Rusk’s four. West Rusk finally got comfortable on the court in the second quarter, scoring seven and keeping Waskom to only scoring seven that quarter. After the half-time break, the lead stayed the same and West Rusk were going back-and-forth with their opposition. However, in the final quarter Waskom found the missing piece to the puzzle and increased the lead by 11 points, securing an 18-point victory.
Tiea Chatman led her team with a huge performance. She put up 29 points herself, 10 assists and three rebounds. Jaynai Miles was the runner-up after putting up 11 points herself, three rebounds and three assists.
With this loss, West Rusk’s record falls to 3-5 in the district and 14-15 overall. They now have 0-2 head-to-head record with Waskom. They play at Arp on Friday starting at 5 p.m.
This victory puts the Lady Wildcats on a winning streak. They are now 5-2 in their district and 16-9 overall. Waskom looked to continue their winning ways also against Arp on Tuesday.