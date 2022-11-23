Waskom and Tatum basketball players will have the opportunity to play on the biggest stage of their careers, the American Airlines Center, home stadium of The Dallas Mavericks, on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The first game will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the second high school game. At 7 p.m., the Waskom and Tatum athletes and their families will get to stay for the NBA game, which is the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Boston Celtics.
Waskom starts their season against Martins Mill on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tatum started their season this week on Monday.