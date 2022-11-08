One Elysian Fields student medaled and a handful of other Harrison County students competed on Saturday at the UIL State Cross Country Championships at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Winnsboro’s David Soto finished in second place with a time of 15:53.8 in the Class 3A boys race. Other East Texans in the Class 3A boys race were Elysian Fields’ Grant Sims, 17th; Waskom’s David Magdaleno, 30th; Harmony’s Owen Clark, 46th; Winona’s Kason Miles, 47th; Elysian Fields’ Drew Simms, 56th; Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Lucas Thomas, 74th; Atlanta’s Chris Swanson, 101st; Atlanta’s Mathew Morin, 102nd; Atlanta’s Will Davis, 126th; Atlanta’s Ethan Scott, 128th; Atlanta’s Landon Moore, 129th; and Atlanta’s Andrew Allen, 145th.
Atlanta was 16th as a team.
Hallsville’s Avery Perkins turned in a 13th-place finish in a time of 18:48.0 in the Class 5A girls race.
Also in the race, Hallsville’s Kenzy Glass was 95th, Hallsville’s Addison Hatchett, 117th; Hallsville’s Cara Sullens, 119th; Lufkin’s Paula Bautista, 121st; Hallsville’s River Gaston, 124th; and Hallsville’s Haylea Jordan, 133rd.
Hallsville finished 11th as a time.
Pine Tree’s Malachi Gray was 42nd in the Class 5A boys race with a time of 16:35.8. Other East Texas runners in the race were Mount Pleasant’s Giovanni Calderon, 89th; and Mount Pleasant’s Lee Davis, 96th.
Elysian Fields’ Cara Sims was fifth in the Class 3A girls race with a time of 12:12.6.
Other East Texans in the race were Central Heights’ Paige Layton, 10th; Quitman’s Braleigh Wood, 15th; Mineola’s Olivia Hughes, 30th; Quitman’s Madyson Pence, 31st; Quitman’s Katie De Gorostiza, 36th; White Oak’s Lizzy Still, 45th; Atlanta’s Lucy Ransom, 81st; Quitman’s Mckenna Wood, 85th; Atlanta’s Aurelia Giesler, 98th; Troup’s Kambry Nelson, 99th; Tatum’s Patience Price, 105th; Tatum’s Akeira Oden, 113th; Atlanta’s Emma Allen, 116th; Atlanta’s Ella Stewart, 123rd; Quitman’s Kendall Davis, 132nd; Atlanta’s Amelia Jones, 139th; Quitman’s Amanita Bautista, 144th; Quitman’s Bonnie Vanderschaaf, 145th; Atlanta’s Markavia Garner, 146th; and Atlanta’s Addie Giesler, 147th.
Quitman was fifth as a team, and Atlanta was 16th.
Slocum’s Caleb Neal was 58th in the Class 1A boys race with a time of 19:02.
Other East Texans in the race were Slocum’s Brock Evers, 76th; Slocum’s Nathan Marr, 82nd; Slocum’s Ayden Sarraf, 97th; Slcoum’s Caden Lovelady 119th; Slocum’s Carter Sbrusch 120th; and Slocum’s Elijah Grabiel 131st.
Slocum was 12th as a team.
Neches’ Joely Jenkins was 51st in the Class 1A girls race with a time of 13:50.6. Other East Texans in the race were Neches’ Bre Fredrickson, 72nd; Neches’ Abigail Fletcher, 107th; Neches’ Lacie Maclas, 119th; Neches’ Aubrey Kincade, 124th; Neches’ Libby Raine, 125th; and Neches’ Addison Spaith, 135th.
Neches placed 14th as a team.