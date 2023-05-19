Special to the News Messenger
Hallsville High School’s fishing teams are celebrating another successful year.
The 2022-23 school year included 12 high school teams and five junior high school teams.
The Ultimate High School Fishing Anglers of the Year for 2021-22 and 2022-23 are Austin Comer and Hunter Oney. Anglers of the Year are awarded a $10,000 scholarship and new Skeeter bass boat. The Bobcat anglers finished the year with first, second and third place in Ultimate High School Fishing.
Eleven teams fished the Classic Qualifier on May 13 at Lake O’ The Pines.
Bobcat anglers took the win at the KYKX Big Bass Bonanza High School Challenge. Top four anglers included: Summer McArthur, Logan Clark, Brodie McMahon and Landry Kennedy.
For the fifth year in a row, the KYKX Bass Trophy has been won by the Bobcat anglers. Hallsville anglers have won the KYKX trophy seven of out of 10 years.
Senior Logan Clark will attend ETBU with on a fishing team scholarship.
Senior Austin Comer will attend Mississippi State to fish for their team.