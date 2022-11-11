Hallsville (7-3) vs. Melissa (8-2)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cardinal Field, 3100 Cardinal Drive, Melissa 75454
NOTABLE
Hallsville: Ol Remington Talasek … OL Drew Jones … OL Jake Seal … OL Gabe Bennett … OL Slayten Donald … QB Jace Moseley (142 of 232, 2,171 yards, 18 TD, 6 interceptions; 156 carries, 1,485 yards, 22 TD) … RB Blayde Bullard (108 carries, 450 yards, 8 TD; 25 catches, 344 yards, 4 TD) … WR Ethan Miller (38 catches, 669 yards, 9 TD) … WR Ashton Garza (43 catches, 642 yards, 5 TD) … Zachary Southard (79 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Andrew Griffin (70 tackles) … Dillon Moralez (59 tackles, 4 sacks, 11 TFL)
Melissa: Trever Ham (336 yards, 3 TD passes last week vs. Lovejoy) … WR Karson Maynard (13 catches, 136 yards, 3 TD last week vs. Lovejoy)
Did you know: Hallsville is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Bobcats opened the 2015 postseason with a 24-23 win over Ennis and then lost 30-23 to Lancaster. The win over Ennis was Hallsville’s first postseason victory since 2003
Last week: Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8; Melissa 36, Lovejoy 35
Up next: Winner faces Ennis or Dallas Wilson
Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Maverick Stadium, 1900 Maverick Drive, Marshall 75670
NOTABLE
Marshall: JQ Davis (1,712 rushing yards, 164 kickoff return yards, 34 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, and one punt return yard) … Davernious Robinson (715 rushing yards, 311 receiving yards, 288 kickoff return yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Kenneth Villearreal (74 tackles)
Crandall: Luke Moffitt (1,807 passing yards, 567 rushing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 19 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Chris Abron (1,340 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns) … Andrew Anderson (992 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown)
Did you know: The first playoff meeting between Marshall and Crandall will occur during Friday’s Class 5A Division II bi-district matchup … The Mavericks have advanced to the UIL postseason for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, while the Pirates are making their eighth appearance during that time.
Last Week: Marshall 42, Whitehouse 17; Crandall 57, Princeton 14
Up Next: Winner will play either Dallas Kimball or Midlothian Heritage
Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Panther Stadium, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview 75605
NOTABLE
Jefferson: Luke McMullen (792 rushing yards, 516 receiving yards, 153 kickoff return yards, 73 punt return yards, six rushing touchdowns, and six receiving touchdowns) … Chris Bowman (811 passing yards, 293 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, eight passing touchdowns, and three receiving touchdowns) … Datravion Smith (122 tackles)
Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass (2,797 rushing yards, 420 passing yards, 109 receiving yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, five passing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … TJ Moreland (405 passing yards, 160 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … Adam Blalock (132 tackles)
Did you know: Jefferson will compete in its sixth UIL postseason in the last seven years … Mineola will battle in its ninth playoff in the last 10 years … This will be a Class 3A Division I bi-district playoff game.
Last Week: Jefferson 50, Sabine 14; Mineola 42, Commerce 38
Up Next: Winner will play Fairfield or Grandview
Waskom (5-4) vs. Hemphill (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/John Herbert Eakin Stadium, 836 Bear Drive, Timpson 75975
NOTABLE
Waskom: Tsean Hamilton (109 carries, 653 yards, 7 TD), Elijah Morris (31 carries, 441 yards, 6 TD) ... Diego Smith (33 carries, 501 yards, 7 TD) ... Trey Stevenson (114 tackles, 21 TFL, 9 sacks) ... Layton Luster (51 tackles, 11 TFL)
Hemphill: Omarion Smith … Jay Blake … Kam Arrington
Did you know: Waskom has qualified for nine UIL postseasons in the last 10 seasons, while Hemphill has advanced to five of the last six … This will be a Class 3A Division II bi-district playoff matchup.
Last Week: Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30; Hemphill: Off
Up Next: Winner will play Paul Pewitt or West Rusk
Harleton (6-4) vs. Honey Grove (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Buffalo Stadium, 8160 U.S. Highway 69, Lone Oak 75453
NOTABLE
Harleton: Blaine Cornelius (448 passing yards, 414 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns) … Carson Wallace (477 passing yards and 23 rushing yards) … Draven Ring (495 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns)
Honey Grove: Ryelan Morris … Deon Morris … Levi Beavers
Did you know: Harleton has qualified for its fourth straight postseason, while Honey Grove is making its first playoff appearance since 2019 … This will be a Class 2A Division I bi-district matchup.
Last Week: Harleton 38, Ore City 20; Honey Grove 55, Como-Pickton 0
Up Next: Winner will play Centerville or Shelbyville