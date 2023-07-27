MARSHALL — After months of preparation, the Marshall Mavericks are ready to hit the ground running in the 2023 football season.
The athletes suited up in the white and red Mavericks uniforms for media obligations on Thursday. With the season rapidly approaching, the players and coaches can already feel the energy of Friday nights in East Texas.
The first test for the Mavericks is an away game against the Tyler Lions in less than a month, on Aug. 25. The team isn’t letting the pressure get to them; they have been preparing all year to make a statement in 5A-DII.
“We’re feeling really good.” explained Offensive Line Coach Anthony Randle. “We’ve been having really good practices since the spring. The kids really bought in. We’ve built great synergy. These kids are here for each other.”
Since the tragic ending of the 2022 season, when the clock ran down on the Mavericks at the one yard line, the team has been putting emphasis on the mental aspect of competition.
“We take it one game at a time.” Randle continued. “We always tell the kids to focus on what’s happening today. Don’t worry about what happened in the past or what’s happening in the future, they have to stay grounded in the moment. As long as we play as we practice, we don’t have anything to worry about.”
Senior Quarterback Collier Slone says preparation for this season has been as much mental as physical.
“We’re already going to beat you physically, so the only opponent we have to worry about is ourselves,” he said. “It’s Mavericks vs. Mavericks out there; if we can win that battle, we can win any game. When you win the battle against that small voice in your head saying you can’t do something, you can beat anyone else.”
Slone is excited to lead the Mavericks one last time.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself, with this being my last season, and me having a team to lead. With the coaches’ help, I think I’m handling it really well, I’ve been able to stay focused all year,” he said.
The moment isn’t lost on Slone, and he’s grateful for what Mavericks football has given him over the last four years.
“The relationships you build are the best thing about Marshall football,” Slone explained, “It’s help me become a better person, help me become a man and become stronger mentally and physically.”