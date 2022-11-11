It’s finally time for the high school football post season for Marshall. This week they start their play-off run against the Crandall Pirates Friday at Maverick Stadium.
The Pirates are 8-2 in the season and 5-2 in their district. They ended their regular season with a three-game winning streak and are looking to continue that against the Mavericks.
Despite Marshall not having the cleanest win/loss record at 6-4, the Mavericks are no stranger to spoiling big winning streaks. They are coming off a big win against Whitehouse, who themselves were on a four-game winning streak. Marshall is looking to use that momentum to play spoiler once again.
Head Coach Jack Alvarez says the Mavericks have hit their stride in the second half of their season and aren’t planning on slowing down.
“We’re hot right now. We’ve been playing well since we went against Hallsville. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said Alvarez. “We’re happy with the opportunity to play one more game at home, it means a lot to the seniors.”
Despite being on a roll and feeling confident, the Mavericks are making sure to not take this Crandall team for granted.
“I expect them to bring a solid offense. They have a couple of really good defensive players and a good quarterback. They have a big receiver (Samuel Omosigho) that’s going to Oklahoma,” Alvarez explained.
Omosigho has scored 42 points this season and 104 in the last two. He has averaged 16.8 receiving yards per catch.
Friday’s game will be a clash of a receiving-heavy team versus a rushing-heavy team. One of the most interesting parts of post season is this interaction between different districts with their different styles of play.
Crandall has three of the top receiving players. Joshua Smith, Omosigho and Deondre Bowman hold the top three spots in their district for receiving yards. No. 4 in this statistic is almost 70 yards shy of Bowman.
The Mavs are coming from a rushing-heavy district compared to Crandall. No. 4 JQ Davis has 1712 total rushing yards and is ranked fifth in his district in that respect. The top rusher for Crandall, Chris Abron, has 1340 yards and is ranked No. 2 in his district.
Davis’s rushing game has earned him the position of top scorer in his team so far. The Pirates will have to adapt to the Division 5A-2 rushing style.
Alvarez says that there’s a distinct difference between regular season games versus play-off games.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” he said. “It’s like starting a new season. It brings the energy back to what it was like at the beginning. It makes the season feel brand new.”
The mentality of the team is important, especially before big games like this and the one last week.
“You have to treat it like any other game. You can only focus on what is in front of you,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez knows the Pirates are a tough team, but believes in his team to show up against top competition.
“I expect us to play hard, play together, play for each other and just try to win every play and let it add up,” said Alvarez.
This highly anticipated play-off game will take place at the Maverick Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.