Today is officially the beginning of the end. It’s the first day of Texas football state championships and it’s hard to believe we’re just nine days away from Christmas.
The last game I covered for this season was Waskom’s semifinals game and in the days that have come and gone since then, I’ve reflected a little bit on the season, asking myself what are some of my favorite games and plays and what life lessons stand out from the season as a whole.
Throughout different times of the season, I was reminded it’s not over until it’s over. I learned once again the importance of fighting through adversity and how victory is so much sweeter than excuses but I also gained a least a little bit hope of being a little closer to normalcy than before.
Thankfully, the 2021 season was a major improvement from that of 2020. Sure there were hiccups, especially at the beginning with teams having to forefeet here and there and we couldn’t help but have many doubts as to whether or not we would be where we are today with teams playing for state championships but here we are.
Last year at this time, 1A through 4A teams were playing in state championship games while 5A and 6A teams had to wait for weeks for their shot and it was just flat out weird, among other things. COVID wreaked havoc all over 2020 and although its fingerprints were on the 2021 season, high school football teams realized they had a new opponent and still came out with the victory.
Despite many in society, the way I’ve looked at COVID has nothing to do with politics. The decisions I made were made in the best interest for my family and what we perceived to be the safest and healthiest alternatives. It had nothing to do with left or right, Democrat or Republican. The debate over whether or not we should have a football season was separate from politics as well. There were plenty of factors to consider but all-in-all, I’m so glad we got through what was a more normal season. It was great to see small towns shut down to attend a game under the lights to cheer on the community’s team. The bleachers were full and fans stood along the fence for a better view of this great game. Having empty stands in 2020 was just not normal. Thanks to football, in part, I think we’re finally getting a sense of normalcy. We’ve still got a way to go but if the 2021 season was a sign of anything, it’s that we’re on the right track.