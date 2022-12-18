From Staff Reports
Several Waskom football players were named to their all-district teams by coaches in the district, the school announced.
Trey Stevenson was named Co-Defensive MVP and Jovanie Agundiz was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Tee Brightmon took home Defensive Lineman of the Year honors, and Nate Espy was named Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Utility Player of the Year was Anthony Zuniga, and Special Teams Player of the Year was Matt Dykes.
Players named to 1st Team Offense were Caden Edwards, Tyler Davis and Ridge Riley.
2nd Team Offense includes Tesean Hamilton and Carlos Agundiz/
1st Team Defense includes Ridge Riley, Diego Smith, Tesean Hamilton, Tyler Davis and Cam Washington.
2nd Team Defense includes Abraham Terrazas and Elijah Morris.
Tyler Davis was named 2nd Team Punter and Anthony Zuniga was named 2nd Team Kicker for Special Teams.